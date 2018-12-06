WSGW Morning Team Show: December 6, 2018

This is the Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

A brief followup to a reference made on the Wednesday show regarding President George H.W. Bush. We were wondering about the last sitting vice president to be elected president. Of course, in recent memory, President Ford and President Johnson were elected president, but not from the office of vice president. Before President Bush, the last sitting vice president elected to the presidency was Martin Van Buren in 1837.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat couldn’t resist checking out the “Pantone Color of the Year” (runs 4:24)…..

After the 7:30 news, the weekly Saginaw Spirit report with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 8:21)…..

Thanks to a listener asking, we take a moment to remind you, on Wednesday, December 19, WSGW will broadcast the RadioThon to benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. We will be asking You, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to consider making a gift to the Rescue Ministries to help those in need with food, clothing, shelter, and the life-changing programs offered by the Rescue Ministries. You will hear stories from people who have found help at the Rescue Ministries thanks to your generosity. The RadioThon will broadcast 5:30am-6pm.

After the 8:30 news, it’s weekly fun with “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 3:38)…..

Pat actually finished last week 2-1, not 1-2 as he mentioned.

Pat has an interesting observation about the new marijuana law in Michigan (runs 4:56)…..

Why does Charlie believe the price of Netflix will be going up (runs 1:23)

