      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 31, 2019 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 31, 2019 @ 5:28am

It’s the last day of 2019 and the last day of the decade on the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

From Saturday night at the Saginaw Spirit game when one-time Spirit player Chris Thorburn was honored for his Stanley Cup Championship with the St. Louis Blues last season.    This photo was taken by Spirit President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin who was off to the side and called to us just after we had our picture taken.

PHOTO from Left to Right:   Chris Thorburn in a Saginaw  Spirit Jersey (obviously), The Stanley Cup (obviously), Charlie Rood, and son Charlie

 

With victories Saturday night and Monday night, Spirit riding a 6 game Winning Streak

Currently in First Place in the Western Division, leading Windsor by 2 points, and leading Flint and the Soo by 8 points

Currently Tied for First Place with Guelph in the Western Conference, leading Windsor by 2 points, and leading London and Kitchener by 4 points

 

NEXT GAMES:   This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 3 at Kitchener, and January 4 and 5, at home vs Oshawa and Sarnia

All the Action All Season Long on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

The National Weather Service Map as of 5:2oam on December 31…..

– We have statements for our area of slippery road conditions

– The areas in blue indicate advisories for more snow accumulation, up to 3 inches to the west/northwest, and up to 6 inches to the west/southwest

– Warnings continue along the Lake Superior shoreline

– Various flood warnings and advisories, including the warning for the Tittabawassee River from Midland downstream to Saginaw.   The last reading had the river at 21.4 feet and rising, with flood stage of 24.0 feet.   Forecast is to rise above flood stage by tomorrow morning and crest around 24.9 feet tomorrow evening.

 

https://www.weather.gov/images/greatlakes/gla/wwa.png

 

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:   Charlie says he wasn’t here on Monday because he was getting the medical procedure that

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:   A “Goat Watch” update (runs

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

From 24/7 Tempo, here are links to the “Best Things” and “Worst Things” of the past decade

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

 

The End of Old Year/Start of New Year WSGW OnLine Poll Continues…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: 2020 – Optimistic or Pessimistic

 

 

******************************************************************

 

New Year’s Day Programming on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM

10am-Noon:   CBS 2019 Year in Review

 

New Year’s Day on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM

Noon-12:30pm:   “Toast to the Office of the President of the United States” from the Saginaw Club

12:30pm:   Michigan vs Alabama in the Citrus Bowl

 

 

******************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland

The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Mannheim Steamroller “Auld Lang Syne

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
WSGW Morning Team Show: June 5, 2019 (Wednesday)
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
Sports News