WSGW Morning Team Show: December 30, 2020 (Wednesday)
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW Thanks the Sponsor of Our Broadcast Studios…
Stone Specialists
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The latest Billboard Music Chart shows the popularity of Christmas Music as 9 of the the top 10 songs are Christmas (runs
*****************************************************************
Utah Boy Lands Big Fish for Second Time in Six Months
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby “Sleigh Ride“. During the Christmas Season, which extends into the New Year, we use songs that may be called Christmas songs (or at least played at this time of the year), but don’t mention Christmas at all. This is the remastered version of Bing backed by the London Symphony Orchestra from an album released last year.