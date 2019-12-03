WSGW Morning Team Show: December 3, 2019 (Tuesday)
People attend the inauguration of the traditional Gavle Goat on November 29, 2015 in Gavle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw, and is erected each year at the beginning of Advent. AFP PHOTO / TT NEWS AGENCY / MATS ASTRAND SWEDEN OUT / AFP / TT NEWS AGENCY / MATS ASTRAND/TT (Photo credit should read MATS ASTRAND/TT/AFP/Getty Images)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
(Stock Photo 2015: MATS ASTRAND/TT/AFP/Getty Images)
GOAT WATCH 2019 is ON!
Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for several years. What’s that? We discovered this goat years ago because of a story of it burning. We then found out the goat had burned a number of times since the goat was first erected in 1966. We then found out there was a “goat cam”. Well, how could we resist. We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season. Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned! Click the link for more on the goat, including its Twitter feed!
Click this link and you can “Goat Watch”, too.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art talk about “Goat Watch”
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A story from the Detroit Free Press about a former Detroit Red Wings player accusing former Coach Mike Babcock of being “the worst person I have ever met” (runs 8:12)…..
Here is a link to the Detroit Free Press article by Helene St. James
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The “Cosmic Crisp” apple update and a potential potato shortage (runs 5:20)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Did you know there is a “Playable Pinball Museum” in Michigan?!?! (runs 5:01)…..
Here is a link to the story from the Battle Creek Enquirer
