WSGW Morning Team Show: December 3, 2018

It’s the first WSGW Monday Morning Team Show in December with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

(picture is Centre Ice Arena <from website> in Traverse City where Charlie spent the weekend – story below)

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat are “Lions Loathing” (runs 9:11)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie has story time about his son and the hockey team playing a tournament in Traverse City this weekend (runs 8:46)…..

(picture is the Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City from website)

Goat Watch 2018 is on!

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for several years. What’s that? We discovered this goat years ago because of a story of it burning. We then found out the goat had burned a number of times since the goat was first erected in 1966. We then found out there was a “goat cam”. Well, how could we resist. We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season. Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click this link and you can “Goat Watch”, too.

