WSGW Morning Team Show: December 29, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 29, 2020 @ 7:28am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:    Three Fun Stories for You…

A “Star Trek” secret revealed after 12 years following the death of one of the stars of the show (runs 4:00)

 

A different way to celebrate New Year’s Eve, especially for those that don’t want to stay up until midnight (runs 3:05)

 

There is a new number one album from a legendary artist, his first #1 Album in 31 years (runs 2:18)

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Look!    Up in the Sky!    It’s a Bird!   It’s a Plane!   It’s a Syringe!

A flightradar24.com handout photo received on December 27, 2020 shows the flight track for a D-ENIG plane that traced a syrin

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Man Finds Stolen Car After 17 Years

Virginia man&nbsp;Tommy Cook was reunited with his 1969 Camaro when he spotted it in a Maryland garage 17 years after it was stolen. Cook said the vehicle had been painted green and given a fraudulent VIN to disguise it. Photo by Bruno/Wikimedia Commons

Photo Courtesy Bruno/Wikimedia Commons

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Dean Martin “Baby, It’s Cold Outside“.   During the Christmas Season, which extends into the New Year, we use songs that may be called Christmas songs (or at least played at this time of the year), but don’t mention Christmas at all.

 

