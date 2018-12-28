WSGW Morning Team Show: December 28, 2018

Finally, it’s Friday, on the Final Friday of 2018 on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie talked with Dave and Pat about an opinion piece he read regarding another take on the Michigan Fireworks legislation that would make changes to the current law. The writer supports the changes, but doesn’t want the legislation to pass because of what he believes are serious safety issues (runs 7:10)…..

Link to Detroit News opinion piece Charlie referenced

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat, along with Art, referenced the special New Year’s programming, including Michigan Football on Saturday – with some trash talking – and CBS Year in Review on Tuesday, the coverage of the Inauguration of Governor Whitmer, and broadcast of the “Toast to the Office of the President of the United States” from the Saginaw Club, plus some other witty banter (runs 7:15)…..

*******************************************************************

This Christmas song helped end a police standoff with an armed man…..

POTTSDOWN, Pa. (AP) _ A police standoff with an armed man barricaded in a home in Pottsdown, Pennsylvania, ended with a rendition of the song “White Christmas.” A woman called police to report her estranged husband was

barricaded in the home on Christmas night. Police say 24-year-old Nathaniel Lewis fired at police and SWAT officers. Law enforcement officials say the nine-hour standoff ended when an officer sang “White Christmas” to Lewis over the phone. Lewis is facing multiple charges of attempted homicide.

*******************************************************************

Record-shattering heat wave scorching Australia

*******************************************************************

If retailers are paying less, will we consumers pay less?!?!

Amazon’s rise is forcing laundry detergents to shrink. Soap makers Tide and Seventh Generation have introduced redesigned laundry detergents that are several pounds lighter by cutting down on plastic in their packaging and using less water in their formulas. They’re making the changes to please Amazon and other online stores: Lighter packaging means retailers will pay less to ship the detergent to shopper’s doorsteps, making each sale more profitable. For consumers, the new packaging has been designed to better survive shipping without leaking. The challenge, however, is getting online shoppers to buy detergent that looks nothing like the heavy bottles they are used to.

*******************************************************************

For the first time since modern record keeping began, this will be a year with no violent tornadoes

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Eydie Gorme “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve“. In these days after Christmas, we play songs associated with Christmas and the holiday season, even though there are no references in the song at all to Christmas or holidays. Though, this song works in the season with the New Year coming on Tuesday.

