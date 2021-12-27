      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 27, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 27, 2021 @ 7:18am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The Lions were so close to a second consecutive win, plus a quick word on the Red Wings and Pistons (runs 7:53)…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A new high school in Japan will open in the new year dedicated to esports (runs 4:39)…..

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     New Year’s Eve in Times Square is scaled back this year (runs 2:35)…..

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Check out the video of this strange Guinness World Record

Circus performers set record for stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day):    Mannheim Steamroller “Let it Snow

 

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

