WSGW Morning Team Show: December 27, 2019 (Friday)
It’s the final weekend of 2019 on the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Finally, with thanks to Loyal Listener, Errol, who provided us with the “Cosmic Crisp” apples, we have reached the tasty culmination of a story we have been following since October (runs 7:22)…..
******************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Pat’s story of a “Christmas Calamity” at his home involving his wife and a knife (runs 2:59)…..
******************************************************************
New Year’s Day Programming on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM
10am-Noon: CBS 2019 Year in Review
New Year’s Day on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM
Noon-12:30pm: “Toast to the Office of the President of the United States” from the Saginaw Club
12:30pm: Michigan vs Alabama in the Citrus Bowl
******************************************************************
******************************************************************
You are NOT going to out run this police officer!!!!!
Madrid (AFP) – Two Spanish robbers who tried to flee on foot after snatching a bag containing 3,000 euros ($3,300) met with more than they bargained for when one of the police officers pursuing them turned out to be a record-holding sprinter.
The pair snatched the bag on Friday from a man who had just been to a bank in the southern Spanish city of Seville, the city’s emergency services said on its official Twitter feed.
He quickly alerted the police, saying the bag snatchers had fled in a car.
After realising the police were on their tail, they abandoned the car and tried to run — but were quickly outpaced, Seville’s ABC newspaper reported.
“The suspects, who had just stolen more than 3,000 euros in Seville, didn’t know that one of the local police officers who was chasing them was a world-record-holding relay runner, and a Spanish champion with a European masters record for 400 metres,” the emergency services tweeted.
“Running for 200-300 metres, I can do that” very quickly, the police officer told Antena3 television, giving his name only as Sergio.
And on collaring one of the crooks, Sergio could not resist telling him: “You’ve had a bit of bad luck, mate!”
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland
The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
******************************************************************
Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day: Johnny Mathis “Winter Wonderland“. In the time between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we continue with songs heard during the Christmas season, even though there is no mention of Christmas!