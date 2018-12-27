WSGW Morning Team Show: December 27, 2018

Welcome to the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie brought to the attention for Dave and Pat a listing from USA Today of top selling Walmart online products, state by state (runs 6:23)….

After the 7:30 news, it’s the weekly Saginaw Spirit report with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 10:52)…..

Here is a wonderful article from the Saginaw Spirit highlighting the young career of Joey Battaino

Here is the weekly “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 3:44)…..

Here is the latest news story encouraging drinking alcohol and coffee (moderately) to live a long life!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Dean Martin “Baby It’s Cold Outside“. In these days after Christmas, we play songs associated with Christmas and the holiday season, even though there are no references in the song at all to Christmas or holidays.

