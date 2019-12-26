WSGW Morning Team Show: December 26, 2019 (Thursday)
The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
A Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..
Every Thursday during the Ontario Hockey League Season, after the 7:30am news, Charlie Rood talks with Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 11:04)…..
Here are links to stories about Lions QB Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, making a special Christmas visit…..
Oops! A public spelling error…..
PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) – Some spelling mistakes are tough to see, but that doesn’t include the one that was made on 10,000 trash bins in an Alabama city.
The city of Prichard’s new residential garbage cans say the town is located in “Mobile Country,“ but they were supposed to say it’s located in “Mobile County” without the extra “r.” And the mistake isn’t just in fine print: It’s printed in large letters on two sides of the big, gray cans.
Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner tells WPMI-TV the city’s public works department had the duty of
proofreading the cans. The city doesn’t plan to replace the bins.
Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day: Dean Martin “Baby, It’s Cold Outside“. In the time between Christmas and New Year’s Day, we continue with songs heard during the Christmas season, even though there is no mention of Christmas!