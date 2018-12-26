WSGW Morning Team Show: December 26, 2018

The WSGW Day-After-Christmas Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat conversed about (runs 8:58)…

Making sure you have WSGW programmed on your new devices

Christmas Travel and Weather

Christmas night in Frankenmuth

Family time on Skype

Gas still low

Is it possible someone is already disposing a Christmas tree

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat are schooled by Art Lewis and his Christmas tugboat and azipod explanation (runs 4:29)….

*******************************************************************

Andy Williams sets record on the music charts (this is the original story, but we think there is a mistake as noted below)…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The musicians on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 songs chart include Ariana Grande (GRAHN’-day), Halsey, Travis Scott, Post Malone…and Andy Williams. Williams’ song “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” has hit number ten on this week’s chart. It was recorded in 1963. Williams has set a record for the longest span between his first top ten hit and his latest, at 47 years, eight months and three weeks, when “Lonely Street” hit the top 10. The previous record-holder was Paul McCartney, who had 44 years and two weeks between “Another Day” and “FourFiveSeconds” in the top ten, not counting his Beatles songs.

We believe the story should read “Williams has set a record for the longest span between HIS LAST TOP TEN HIT and his latest, at 47 years, eight months, and three weeks, when “(Where Do I Begin) Love Story” hit the top 10.”

Andy’s first top ten was in 1956 and “Lonely Street” was in 1959. “Love Story” was 1971 which fits the 47 year time frame.

*******************************************************************

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Criminal

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

A stupid criminal story (one of many) for the Christmas season…..

GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — A jail inmate who escaped from authorities and tried hitchhiking along a highway didn’t enjoy freedom for long because the motorist he flagged down was a law enforcement officer. Greenup County Jailer Mike Worthington told The Independent that 31-year-old Allen Lewis was being transported on Tuesday to face charges in another county when he told the officer his handcuffs were too tight. The officer pulled over and Worthington said after one handcuff was released, the two struggled and Lewis got free. The jailer says Lewis made it to a nearby highway and tried to flag down passing cars for a ride. Worthington says the person who stopped was a campus officer at Morehead State University who saw handcuffs hanging off one wrist. Worthington says Lewis was taken back to jail and now faces an escape charge.

*******************************************************************

You can win four packs of tickets for a different holiday experience at the Bridgeport Gore Grounds!

The Bridgeport Gore Grounds brings a new horrifying, Christmas-themed haunted house unleashing evil elves, scary snowmen and Krampus, the “king of Christmas nightmares.” A Haunted Black Xmas Wonderland will be open December 28th and 29th.

This chilling event brings to life the story of a Christmas demon, known as Krampus, that helps Santa deal with anyone that is naughty. Visitors who loved getting spooked during Halloween can get scared all over again for this holiday season. The new attraction will offer photos with Krampus.

\

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Steamroller “Let it Snow” (in these days after Christmas, we play songs associated with Christmas and the holiday season, even though there are no references in the song at all to Christmas or holidays)

