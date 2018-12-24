WSGW Morning Team Show: December 24, 2018

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and all through the station, there are creatures stirring, getting ready for the celebration, with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU on this December 24, 2018…..

After the 6:30 news, in honor of this being the 200th year of Silent Night, we played the entire version of Mannheim Steamroller’s “Silent Night”

After the 7:30 news, WSGW was humbled to receive our 27th yearly visit from our friends at William A. Kibbe and Associates, Inc. in Saginaw, the engineers/architects/surveyors in Saginaw. Greg Bator and his family were here… (from left to right – Mike, Charlie, Bridget, Art, Greg, Dave, Mary)

Some updates for our Bator Family this year. Greg usually visits us as “vice president” and last year daughter Bridget was still in school for chemical engineering (not to mention newly engaged). Greg’s wife, Mary, might have the best situation of all, enjoying retirement.

This year, Greg Bator is now President of Kibbe and Associates, and Bridget has graduated and working as an engineer. Fiance Mike is an engineer too (automotive). A June 1 wedding is planned.

Greg presented a generous check for the WSGW Food for Families Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. This check represents employees donations matched by the owners that Kibbe does instead of a gift for the owners. Over the years, Kibbe and Associates has donated more than $89,000 to Food For Families!

Charlie, Dave, and Art talked with Greg:

In Greg’s message, he always provides inspirational quotes:

“The gratification of wealth is not found in mere possession or in lavish expenditure, but in its wise application” – Miguel de Cervantes

“The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention” – Oscar Wilde

After the 8:3o news, in honor of this being the 200th year of Silent Night, we played a version by Julie Andrews…

A story from the Sunday Detroit Free Press of a tree along I-75 in Arenac County that has become a Christmas Tree

Here is a special song we played after the visit from Kibbe and Associates…..

As you enjoy your Christmas blessings, or choose not to, be glad you live in the United States of America where you can do either…

SHANGHAI (AP) – At least four Chinese cities and one county have ordered Christmas decorations banned this year. The Associated Press has found that churches were warned to keep minors away from Christmas, and at least ten

schools nationwide have curtailed Christmas on campus.

On this Christmas Eve, our “Goat Watch” indicates the goat still stands!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Steamroller Monday “Silent Night” (special edited version for time purposes – full version posted above)

