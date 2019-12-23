      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 23, 2019 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 23, 2019 @ 5:16am

It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Another “Lions Lament”, and since this season has long been a bust, a mention of teams the Lions will face in 2020, as the schedule has been released (runs 6:28)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:   Major League Baseball and its umpires have agreed to investigate the possibility of computer strike zones (runs 2:51)…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:   Charlie found some “Christmas Dad Jokes” online (runs 5:46)…..

 

 

What are you paying for gas?

According to GasBuddy.com, in our immediate area this morning, prices range from $2.45 to $2.35 to $2.28.

Here is the historical perspective of the average price per gallon on December 23…..

December 23, 2018: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
December 23, 2017: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
December 23, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
December 23, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)
December 23, 2014: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
December 23, 2013: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)
December 23, 2012: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)
December 23, 2011: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)
December 23, 2010: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)
December 23, 2009: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

 

