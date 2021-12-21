      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 21, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 21, 2021 @ 6:11am
Winter solstice. December 21. Hand written doodle vector word on white background

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

It’s the First Day of Winter 2021

Officially at 10:59am

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     She is the Queen of the #1 Christmas Song, which is a #1 Song Again (runs 3:30)…..

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A follow up story from a couple years ago regarding the noisy Golden Gate Bridge, which is going to be silenced in the New Year (runs 4:11)…..

 

Here is link to Golden Gate Bridge Noise…..

 

 

 

 

 

New “12 Deals of Christmas” Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One Week Away from Christmas Eve…..

Click for the WSGW Christmas Programming

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day):    Amy Grant “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

 

 

 

