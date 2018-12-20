WSGW Morning Team Show: December 20, 2018

It’s the final day of Autumn on the Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat recap the “Sharing Hope RadioThon” to benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan, including the grand total raised (runs 5:49)…..

After the 7:30 news, a Saginaw Spirit update with Charlie and Art, as Voice of Spirit Hockey Joey Battaino is taking time off for Christmas week (runs 7:29)…..

Here is the latest “Pat”s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 3:42)…..

The Little Caesars Arena in Detroit ranked high in 2018 both nationally and worldwide in concert ticket sales

The controversy about Hershey’s Kisses

(Photo: Hannah Rich for Lebanon Daily News)

You can win four packs of tickets for a different holiday experience at the Bridgeport Gore Grounds!

The Bridgeport Gore Grounds brings a new horrifying, Christmas-themed haunted house unleashing evil elves, scary snowmen and Krampus, the “king of Christmas nightmares.” A Haunted Black Xmas Wonderland will be open December 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th.

This chilling event brings to life the story of a Christmas demon, known as Krampus, that helps Santa deal with anyone that is naughty. Visitors who loved getting spooked during Halloween can get scared all over again for this holiday season. The new attraction will offer photos with Krampus.

