WSGW Morning Team Show: December 2, 2019 (Monday)
It’s the First December Show with Your WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
A Brand New ROCKETGRABPLUS Launch for YOU: The First Deal from Our Christmas Wish List (available today and tomorrow only)
$10 for One Session in the Migun Infrared Massage Bed at The Salt Room & Wellness Spa Saginaw
******************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Since the Lions played Thanksgiving Day, we don’t have a “Lions Lament”, though we do have a suggestion of why the Lions are playing so poorly in the last month, and we also have comment on the Michigan debacle from Saturday (runs 6:47)…..
******************************************************************
You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!
Enter Online (Deadline December 20)
– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded
WSGW Home for the Holidays
******************************************************************
(AFP Photo/Danil AYKIN)
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland
The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
******************************************************************
Are you shopping Cyber Monday? Or did you already shop Cyber Black Friday?
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – In the world of online shopping, today is expected to be the storm after the storm.
Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales, says it expects people to drop $9.4 billion on online sales this Cyber Monday. If that does happen, it would be a 19% increase over last year’s Cyber Monday. Today’s buy-a-thon comes on the heels of robust Black Friday sales, many of them executed online.
Meanwhile, shoppers, many using smartphones, spent another $3.6 billion buying online from small businesses on Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) – Black Friday: it’s not just for storming retail stores anymore.
Adobe Analytics says this year’s post-Thanksgiving shopping spree was the biggest ever for online sales, with fewer people venturing out to stores than in years past. Adobe says shoppers racked up $7.4 billion in transactions using smartphones, tablets and computers. That’s just shy of the $7.9 billion taken in last Cyber Monday, which holds the one-day mark for online sales.
Today’s Cyber Monday is expected to reach a new sales high.
******************************************************************
YOU can win a “Christmas Shopping Spree” to Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning
Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show December 2-13 for Your Chance to Win
$50 Qualifying Gift Cards or Grand Prize $500 Gift Cards to Northwoods WholesaleOutlet in Pinconning!
******************************************************************
Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day: Mannheim Steamroller “Joy to the World” (the symphony version) for a “Mannheim Monday”.