WSGW Morning Team Show: December 18, 2018

One week away from Christmas on the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

The picture is my two hockey rink helpers. My son Charlie on the right and his best friend David on the left. Hockey rink story time below…..

JUST ADD WATER

After the 7:30 news, Charlie had “story time” about the backyard hockey rink (runs 10:33)…..

This is a view from ground level of the rink sized 20’x40′ (using that fence, some brackets, and rebar for support)

This is rink from atop a ladder (you can see the light towers to the left and the net behind the rink)

The lights about 15′ above the rink (four spotlights total with room to add more)

The net behind the rink where the goal will be located (using the tree as a “pole” and then running a support line to the roof of the house)

The Zamboni, or as they are known, the “Homeboni”… a garbage can, PVC pipe, towel, and zip ties… just add hot water and drag

David, Me, Charlie

(Thanks to Pat Johnston for helping post the pics)

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art had fun with a story that starting back in 2000, but is now over thanks to a court ruling that legalizes the ownership of nunchucks in New York (runs 4:10)…..

Link to Associated Press story

The Bridgeport Gore Grounds brings a new horrifying, Christmas-themed haunted house unleashing evil elves, scary snowmen and Krampus, the “king of Christmas nightmares.” A Haunted Black Xmas Wonderland will be open December 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th.

This chilling event brings to life the story of a Christmas demon, known as Krampus, that helps Santa deal with anyone that is naughty. Visitors who loved getting spooked during Halloween can get scared all over again for this holiday season. The new attraction will offer photos with Krampus.

Legendary country band celebrating 50 years with a new tour…..

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country band Alabama will mark their 50th year together with a new tour in 2019, more than a year after founding member Jeff Cook announced that he has Parkinson’s disease. The Grammy-winning trio of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Cook formed in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama, and went on to dominate the sound of country music in the 1980s, scoring dozens of No. 1 hits, including classics like “Mountain Music” and “Dixieland Delight.” Guitarist and fiddle player Cook announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with the chronic neurological disorder years ago and he would limit his touring with the band. Cook will perform on their new tour, which begins Jan. 10 in Detroit, as much as he’s physically able.

