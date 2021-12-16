WSGW Morning Team Show: December 16, 2021 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
THANK YOU for Your Generous Gifts on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, during the “Sharing Hope RadioThon” to Benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
Our Goal was $50,000 to Fund Over 1600 Days/Nights of “Hope and Care”
At the end of the RadioThon, the Donation Total: $51,625 (and still growing with calls and online donations still being tabulated)
Click this Link for the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Information and to Offer Financial Gifts
Thanks to Our Presenting Sponsors: Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, Fischer Contracting, Tim Hortons
and Sponsor of our “Hope Line” for Donations: Martin Chiropractic
New Rocket Grab Plus “12 Deals of Christmas” Launch for YOU…..
HALF OFF 1 HOUR OF AXE THROWING FOR A GROUP OF 4
Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too! Good Luck!
Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day): Frank Sinatra “O Come All Ye Faithful”
