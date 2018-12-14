WSGW Morning Team Show: December 14, 2018

TGIF on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Picture is Charlie holding his notes from December 21, 2017 when he debuted his reworked lyrics for “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (see more on this below)

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about several things, including:

How the Michigan State Park fee is changing from “opt in” to “opt out” (runs 2:02)…..

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan drivers who renew their registration would have to opt out to avoid paying an $11 fee that allows unlimited entry into state parks under a bill advancing in the Legislature. Currently motorists must opt into paying the Recreation Passport fee when renewing their license plate annually. The Republican-led Senate passed the bill on a 28-9 vote Thursday, sending it to the GOP-controlled House for consideration next week. Supporters say switching to an opt-out participation model would generate more revenue to address a $260 million backlog in infrastructure needs in the state park system. Nineteen Republicans and nine Democrats supported the measure, while seven Republicans and two Democrats opposed it.

KFC offers a special firelog and it sells out in hours (2:09)…..

Programming adjustment on WSGW 790am and 100.5 FM (runs 2:11)…..

Laura Ingraham (Weeknights 9-Mid on WSGW 100.5 FM) has decided to end her radio show. Her last show is Monday, December 17. That night, in her place, moving from WSGW 790am, will be “Markley and Van Camp” (currently Weeknights 7-10pm). Coming back to WSGW 790am in his previous time of 7-10pm will be Clark Howard.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie turns back the clock with Dave and Pat to December 21, 2017. It was a year ago when the awareness of sexual assault and harassment was heightened. At that time, the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” became a topic of conversation due to its lyrical nature. Charlie thought that conversation actually hurt the sexual assault/harassment cause because the song was “innocent” from a different era and meaning. But, Charlie decided to take no chances, and reworked the lyrics. Remember, this was 2017. Last week, the song was once again the topic of controversy, and it became known that somebody else decided to rework the song. Charlie says WAIT! Was there plagiarism? You be the judge…..

Podcast of the entire segment (runs 7:37):

Here is Charlie’s version only:

Here is that other version only from just last week as discovered in USA Today:

Charlie and Dave and Pat recognize the new inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (runs 3:08)…..

There is a new Twix bar now available and it features more chocolate!

Update on a story we referenced earlier this week about the importance of one single vote! In this case, a person running for an office that missed a vote and his race ended in a tie, and now the tie-breaker has taken place, and…..

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (AP) – Remember the city council candidate in Arkansas who ended up missing out voting for himself in his runoff race because he couldn’t make it back from a trip in time? Well, that candidate is now on the losing end of the vote. Cliff Farmer ended up losing the dice toss that town law requires to break deadlocks. He rolled a four, while his opponent Becky Linebaugh rolled a six. And that means Linebaugh gets the seat. Farmer tried to make it back to town on the night of the runoff – but landed too late to get to the polls before they closed.

Weekend Events and Activities as heard on air after the 8:30 news (runs 8:01)…..

