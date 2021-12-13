WSGW Morning Team Show: December 13, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Here’s a Special “12 Deals of Christmas” RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..
Wonder Burger Gift Certificate
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Lions up until yesterday, were still in the playoff race (runs 7:36)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Thanks to a listener, a follow up to a recent moment on the WSGW Morning Team Show regarding the cost of the 12 Days of Christmas (runs 3:45)…..
Bear Cub Attacks a Reindeer… Almost…..
WSGW asks You, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to join us in an important fundraising effort for the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
Wednesday, December 15, from 5:30am-6pm, WSGW will broadcast the Annual “Sharing Hope” RadioThon
We’ll be asking You to offer a gift to help those in need served at the City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City.
Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too! Good Luck!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day (now with Seasonal Sounds heading to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day): Mannheim Steamroller “Joy to the World“. It’s a “Mannheim Monday” for Christmas Music!
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page