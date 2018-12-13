WSGW Morning Team Show: December 13, 2018

Here we are on a Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Congratulations to the Winners of the WSGW “Listen to the Mrs. Cookie Bake Off” yesterday at The Maytag Store with Pioneer Sugar:

3rd Place $50: Tim Donovan, Saginaw – “Dulce De Leche and Cinnamon Sandwich Cookies”

2nd Place $100: Diane Selich, Vassar – “Chocolate Gift Wrap Cookies”

1st Place $200: Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin – “Let’s Have a Party Tart”

After the 6:30am news, Charlie and Dave and Pat looked at the list of “Top Google Searches for 2018” from a USA Today story. Were you Googling these, too (runs 7:16)…..

After the 7:30am news, it’s our weekly Saginaw Spirit report with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 9:59)…..

Here is the weekly “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” with Pat Johnston, along with Charlie, Dave, and Art (runs 5:17)…..

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art have fun reviewing the Top Five Streamed Classic Rock Songs of 2018 (runs 3:41)…..

Can you get marijuana in Michigan as a “gift”? A Boston-based online business, “On High Road”, thinks it may have a loophole to do business in the state.

A movie legend remains popular years after her death…..

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ An auction of Marilyn Monroe memorabilia has earned more than $1.6 million, including $120,000 paid for a touring version of the actress’ iconic white dress from “The Seven Year Itch.” Profiles in History on Wednesday morning announced the results of the “Essentially Marilyn” auction held Tuesday in Los Angeles. The “Seven Year Itch” dress is a version of the one featured during the film’s infamous subway-grate scene that designer Bill Travilla made for Monroe to use on tours and in exhibits. A photograph that Monroe signed to 20th Century Fox executive Ben Lyon and says “you found me, named me, and believed in me” was sold for $45,000. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, Monroe changed her name after coming to Hollywood.

