WSGW Morning Team Show: December 12, 2019 (Thursday)
The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
A New RocketGrabPlus “Christmas Wish Lish” Launch for YOU! This is the FINAL DAY for this deal!
$10 for a $20 Gift Certificate to the Player’s Lounge!
******************************************************************
You can Win Tickets with the WSGW Morning Team Show
Factory of the Dead in Saginaw presents:
When we were small children, our parents all told us the story of Santa.
But what about his horned helper, Krampus?
This chilling event brings to life the story of a Christmas demon, known as Krampus, that helps Santa deal with anyone that is naughty.
Visitors who loved getting spooked during Halloween can get scared all over again for this holiday season.
******************************************************************
Yesterday was the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. Podcast “Cupcake Throwdown” at The Maytag Store in Saginaw
You joined Ann Williams and Art Lewis, along with Seven Cooking Contestants baking their creations to win cash prizes from The Maytag Store
Aprons were provided by Pioneer Sugar
Here are the results:
1st – Cheryl Williams from Bay City – “A Cupcake of Sunshine“
2nd – Kamryn Chasnis from Saginaw – “Chocolate Surprise Cupcakes“
3rd – Tiffany Bateson from Saginaw – “Butterfinger Cupcakes“
******************************************************************
December 11 (UPI) – Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.
The airline said passengers who wear holiday sweaters on December 20, National Ugly Sweater Day, will be offered priority boarding on all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.
“We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we’re making the holidays a priority,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising.
The airline said it is also working to spread holiday cheer by playing festive music during boarding and offering specialty cocktails.
(Photo courtesy of Alaska Airlines)
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland
The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
******************************************************************
You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!
Enter Online (Deadline December 20)
– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded
******************************************************************
YOU can win a “Christmas Shopping Spree” to Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning
Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show December 2-13 for Your Chance to Win
$50 Qualifying Gift Cards or Grand Prize $500 Gift Cards to Northwoods WholesaleOutlet in Pinconning!
******************************************************************
******************************************************************