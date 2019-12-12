      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 12, 2019 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 12, 2019 @ 6:32am

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

A New RocketGrabPlus “Christmas Wish Lish” Launch for YOU!   This is the FINAL DAY for this deal!

$10 for a $20 Gift Certificate to the Player’s Lounge!

 

 

You can Win Tickets with the WSGW Morning Team Show

Factory of the Dead in Saginaw presents:

When we were small children, our parents all told us the story of Santa.

But what about his horned helper, Krampus?

This chilling event brings to life the story of a Christmas demon, known as Krampus, that helps Santa deal with anyone that is naughty.

Visitors who loved getting spooked during Halloween can get scared all over again for this holiday season.

 

 

Yesterday was the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. Podcast “Cupcake Throwdown” at The Maytag Store in Saginaw

You joined Ann Williams and Art Lewis, along with Seven Cooking Contestants baking their creations to win cash prizes from The Maytag Store

Aprons were provided by Pioneer Sugar

Here are the results:

Image may contain: 6 people, people smiling, people standing

1st – Cheryl Williams from Bay City – “A Cupcake of Sunshine

2nd – Kamryn Chasnis from Saginaw – “Chocolate Surprise Cupcakes

3rd – Tiffany Bateson from Saginaw – “Butterfinger Cupcakes

 

December 11 (UPI) – Alaska Airlines announced it is celebrating the Christmas season by offering priority boarding for one day to passengers wearing ugly sweaters.

The airline said passengers who wear holiday sweaters on December 20, National Ugly Sweater Day, will be offered priority boarding on all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

“We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we’re making the holidays a priority,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising.

The airline said it is also working to spread holiday cheer by playing festive music during boarding and offering specialty cocktails.

Alaska Airlines said passengers wearing holiday sweaters will be offered preferred boarding on Dec. 20, National Ugly Sweater Day. Photo courtesy of Alaska Airlines

(Photo courtesy of Alaska Airlines)

 

 

 

 

Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day:     Frank Sinatra “Santa Claus is Coming to Town“.   This is Frank’s birth date in 1915.

 

