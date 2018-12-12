WSGW Morning Team Show: December 12, 2018

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

The WSGW 790am “Listen to the Mrs.” show is in focus on the WSGW Morning Team Show. Today is the “Listen to the Mrs. Cookie Bake Off” at The Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Road, Saginaw. You are invited to join the fun!

Art Lewis will broadcast starting at 9am, along with Ann Williams at 10am, plus Terry Henne with his Farm Show, as eight cooking contestants will prepare their cookie recipes for judging at noon and the chance to win cash prizes from The Maytag Store: $200 for first, $100 for second, $50 for third. All participants will receive a Pioneer Sugar Apron.

Here are the “Cookie Concoction Competitors”:

Janet Kurecka, Saginaw: “Aunt Irene’s Date Bars from her Friend, Betty”

Amy Bates, Merrill: “Chocolate Cherry Chewies”

Carol Socier, Bay City: “Santa’s Holiday Macadamia Nut Cookies”

Regina Provenzano, Saginaw: “Viscotta Italian Cookies”

Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin: “Let’s Have a Party Tart”

Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw: “Raspberry Almond Shortbread Bar Cookies”

Diane Selich, Vassar: “Chocolate Gift Wrap Cookies”

Tim Donovan, Saginaw: “Dulce De Leche and Cinnamon Sandwich Cookies”

From a Detroit Free Press editorial writer, Charlie talks with Dave and Pat about a Michigan lawmaker proposing to allow employers to offer the opportunity for paycheck withholding in order to use the money to buy special lottery tickets to further support schools.

Craft beer made from Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Cap’n Crunch Crunchberries, Fruity Pepples, and Count Chocula?!?

RATS! Literally, in a vending machine in a high school! And video evidence, too!

Rats are a problem in Washington, D.C. (no political joke)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation’s capital is facing a spiraling rat infestation, fueled by mild winters and a human population boom. Washington’s government is struggling to keep pace, with the pest control department fielding a record number of calls. Experts say the real problem is the increase in trash produced by the District of Columbia’s growing population. Andre Pittman and Gregory Cornes are on a mission to rid Washington of opportunistic vermin. But their target isn’t corrupt officials or shady political fixers; it’s Rattus Norvegicus, the common Norway Rat. On one recent day, Pittman and Cornes, both veteran Health Department employees, are working within sight of the Capitol, shoveling dry ice pellets into suspected rat burrow entrances. On another, they’re summoned about six

blocks north of the White House, at 16th Street and M, where residents have complained of an outbreak. On the grounds of a church, they poke around, expertly spotting telltale holes and matted dirt trails that signal rat burrows. Cornes uses an instrument like an extra-long Super Soaker to inject poison into the hole, while Pittman watches to see if the white powder puffs up from other holes and then shovels dirt to block those exits. The pest control company Orkin ranks Washington as America’s fourth “Rattiest City,” based on the number of new service calls per year. That’s up one spot from the previous year and just behind Los Angeles and New York; Chicago has been ranked No. 1 for four consecutive years. While D.C. doesn’t boast the subway monsters famous in New York, anecdotal evidence is piling up that the rodents are on the march. In September, a viral video showed security camera footage of a rat pulling a fire alarm , forcing the evacuation of an apartment building.

