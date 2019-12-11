      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: December 11, 2019 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Dec 11, 2019 @ 4:50am
Cupcakes

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Today is the day of the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. Podcast “Cupcake Throwdown” at The Maytag Store in Saginaw

Join Ann Williams and Art Lewis from 9-Noon as Seven Cooking Contestants bake their creations to win cash prizes from The Maytag Store

Aprons provided by Michigan Sugar

Everyone is invited to watch and enjoy this cupcake competition

Here are the participants (in no particular order):

Carol Socier from Bay City – “Strawberry Crème Filled Cupcakes

Joan Gerhardt from Saginaw – “Champagne Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream Filling

Linda Schmidt – “German Chocolate Cupcakes”

Cheryl Williams from Bay City – “A Cupcake of Sunshine

Kamryn Chasnis from Saginaw – “Chocolate Surprise Cupcakes

Tiffany Bateson from Saginaw – “Butterfinger Cupcakes

Melissa KildowDouble Chocolate Mikshake Cupcakes with Raspberry Surprise and Salted Caramel Drizzle

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

A New RocketGrabPlus “Christmas Wish Lish” Launch for YOU!   Get this deal today and tomorrow only!

$10 for a $20 Gift Certificate to the Player’s Lounge!

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Extending Michigan’s Hunting Season

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

You can Win Tickets with the WSGW Morning Team Show

Factory of the Dead in Saginaw presents:

When we were small children, our parents all told us the story of Santa.

But what about his horned helper, Krampus?

This chilling event brings to life the story of a Christmas demon, known as Krampus, that helps Santa deal with anyone that is naughty.

Visitors who loved getting spooked during Halloween can get scared all over again for this holiday season.

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Cheerios adding Heart Shapes

 

Hearts Matter

close up of a woman's hand holding a heart shaped Cheerio

(photo courtesy of Cheerios)

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

YOU can win a “Christmas Shopping Spree” to Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning

Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show December 2-13 for Your Chance to Win

$50 Qualifying Gift Cards or Grand Prize $500 Gift Cards to Northwoods WholesaleOutlet in Pinconning!

 

******************************************************************

 

 

(CBS) — You may want to keep an eye to the sky this week.   The last full moon of this decade will light up the night on Thursday, December 12, at 12:12am.

This means on the 12th day of the 12th month at 12:12am, the moon will be full.

The full moon of each month has a unique nickname associated with the time of year it occurs.   December’s full moon is fittingly called the “Cold Moon.”

December’s full moon has also been called the “Long Nights Moon,” because of how close it comes to the winter solstice.

 

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Three locations in Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland

The Only Free Standing Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!

Enter Online (Deadline December 20)

– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded

 

 

******************************************************************

 

 

Christmas Wake Up Song of the Day:     Brenda Lee “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree“.   Brenda is 75 today!

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News