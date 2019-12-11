WSGW Morning Team Show: December 11, 2019 (Wednesday)

Cupcakes
The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today is the day of the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. Podcast “Cupcake Throwdown” at The Maytag Store in Saginaw
Join Ann Williams and Art Lewis from 9-Noon as Seven Cooking Contestants bake their creations to win cash prizes from The Maytag Store
Aprons provided by Michigan Sugar
Everyone is invited to watch and enjoy this cupcake competition
Here are the participants (in no particular order):
Carol Socier from Bay City – “Strawberry Crème Filled Cupcakes“
Joan Gerhardt from Saginaw – “Champagne Cupcakes with Raspberry Cream Filling“
Linda Schmidt – “German Chocolate Cupcakes”
Cheryl Williams from Bay City – “A Cupcake of Sunshine“
Kamryn Chasnis from Saginaw – “Chocolate Surprise Cupcakes“
Tiffany Bateson from Saginaw – “Butterfinger Cupcakes“
Melissa Kildow “Double Chocolate Mikshake Cupcakes with Raspberry Surprise and Salted Caramel Drizzle“
A New RocketGrabPlus “Christmas Wish Lish” Launch for YOU! Get this deal today and tomorrow only!
$10 for a $20 Gift Certificate to the Player’s Lounge!
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Extending Michigan’s Hunting Season
You can Win Tickets with the WSGW Morning Team Show
Factory of the Dead in Saginaw presents:
When we were small children, our parents all told us the story of Santa.
But what about his horned helper, Krampus?
This chilling event brings to life the story of a Christmas demon, known as Krampus, that helps Santa deal with anyone that is naughty.
Visitors who loved getting spooked during Halloween can get scared all over again for this holiday season.
Cheerios adding Heart Shapes
Hearts Matter
(photo courtesy of Cheerios)
YOU can win a “Christmas Shopping Spree” to Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning
Listen to the WSGW Morning Team Show December 2-13 for Your Chance to Win
$50 Qualifying Gift Cards or Grand Prize $500 Gift Cards to Northwoods WholesaleOutlet in Pinconning!
(CBS) — You may want to keep an eye to the sky this week. The last full moon of this decade will light up the night on Thursday, December 12, at 12:12am.
This means on the 12th day of the 12th month at 12:12am, the moon will be full.
The full moon of each month has a unique nickname associated with the time of year it occurs. December’s full moon is fittingly called the “Cold Moon.”
December’s full moon has also been called the “Long Nights Moon,” because of how close it comes to the winter solstice.
You Can Win Your Mortgage/Rent Paid for in 2020!!!
Enter Online (Deadline December 20)
– Must be legal resident of U.S. or Canada
– Must be 21 years of age or older
– One prize of up to $15,000 will be awarded
