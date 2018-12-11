WSGW Morning Team Show: December 11, 2018

It is the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Thanks to the patience of our listeners this morning! The show was disrupted when we lost the broadcast radio signal on 790am between 7-8am. We were still on-air on 100.5 FM, plus both the AM/FM online and apps. We did our best to continue to broadcast “normally”, however the disruption did cause us to have to work around a few things even though our radio signal was fine on our other broadcast outlets.

After the 6:30am news, Charlie wonders with Dave and Pat if there may be plagiarism involving a writing done on the WSGW Morning Team Show from December 2017. It involves the controversy of the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” which started last year and continues this year (runs 6:47)…..

Due to the broadcast disruption we experienced, we did not have the chance to do what we planned after the 7:30am news. We will do it on Friday, December 14, after the 7:30am news.

WSGW is asking you, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to join us on Wednesday, December 19, for the annual “Sharing Hope RadioThon” to benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan. From 5:30am-6pm, you’ll hear the stories, the updates, and the information on how your gifts help those in need served by the City Rescue Mission in Saginaw and the Good Samaritan Mission in Bay City.

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art talk about the Minnesota Vikings getting a bad call against them in the Monday Night Football Game. A bad call just like you would expect the Lions would get (runs 4:47)…..

After the 8:30am news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art had fun with the report of an NBA player who said the moon landing was faked (runs 4:22)…..

