WSGW Morning Team Show: December 10, 2019 (Tuesday)

Tonight, it’s the monthly Saginaw Spirit Show
Live, from 6-7pm at Tri-City Brewing Company, 4170 Shrestha Drive, Bay City (across from Bay County Civic Arena)
Enjoy FREE Jet’s Pizza (while supply lasts)
Join Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, along with WSGW’s Art Lewis, and Spirit Coaches, Players, and More
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We talk about the Spirit Show tonight, and with the Red Wings dismal season, the potential for a top draft pick that could include Cole Perfetti of the Spirit, or a couple of other OHL players (runs 5:36)…..
The Tigers, and all of baseball, will have the Nike symbol on the front of uniforms in 2020…..
© Photo courtesy of Nike
George J. Laurer is dead at age 94 and he invented something we all know today…..
WENDELL, N.C. (AP) – They are literally part of just about everything we buy, even if they can’t be deciphered without a special reader.
The man who invented bar codes has died. George J. Laurer developed the Universal Product Code, UPC for short, in the early 1970s while he was working at IBM. The markings, made up of black bars and a 12-digit number, lets retailers identify products and prices as they are scanned.
Today UPCs can be found on all kinds of products, services and other items for identification and to speed up the sales process.
