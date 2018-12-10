WSGW Morning Team Show: December 10, 2018

It’s the Monday “two weeks before Christmas Eve” Morning Team Show on WSGW with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, this week is some “Lions Love” with Charlie and Dave and Pat, plus how the Steelers and Patriots lost were “Lions Like”, and a reference to Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan (runs 8:32 )…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie talks with Dave and Pat about a story from the Chicago Tribune outlining what appears to be election fraud, or at least, pre-election fraud (runs 5:38)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art have fun with a “Goat Watch” update, plus a quick word on a new Baseball Hall of Famer (runs 4:40)…..

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art with a perfect example of “every vote counts” (runs 2:13)…..

BERLIN (AP) — Keep your blue suede shoes behind the curb: the central German town where Elvis Presley was stationed as a U.S. soldier in the 1950s has installed three pedestrian lights with images of the American rock icon.

The red shows an image of the singer striking a pose at a microphone and the green depicts his trademarked hip swivel dance.

They went online this week in the town of Friedberg, where Elvis, who died in 1977, was stationed at the U.S. Army’s Ray Barracks from October 1958 to March 1960. He lived in nearby Bad Nauheim.

Friedberg, north of Frankfurt, already has an “Elvis Presley Platz” — Elvis Presley Square — and decided to add the three lights as an added attraction for the many Elvis fans who already make the pilgrimage to the town.