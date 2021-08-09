WSGW Morning Team Show: August 9, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
This is what happens when throwing batting practice and you don’t get out of the way of the ball!
I was actually behind a screen, and I think I got because I was complacent. I was thinking I was protected so I wasn’t prepared for a ball right back at me. I believe if I did not have the screen I would have been in proper position to defend myself by catching the ball. At least, that’s what I believe!!!!!
WSGW is asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to consider making a gift to Support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
Businesses are supporting a match of $70,000 for a potential to raise $140,000
From August 1 – 14, you can donate by clicking the link below
You can also donate calling 989 – 752 – 6051
You can visit the Rescue Ministries in Person
Look for information coming soon in your mail
Click This Link to Make OnLine Gifts
Thank You for Your Support
You can Golf in the WSGW Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill on August 17
Entry is $50 per person (includes lunch and chance to win great golf prizes)
Teen Lands State Record Salmon in Lake Michigan
David Bossick, AP
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
Wake Up Song of the Day: Paper Lace “The Night Chicago Died“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1974, Paper Lace (from England where the group had several hits) topped the charts for One Week in the USA and it was their One Hit Wonder song. They also recorded the first version of Billy Don’t Be Hero which became a One Hit Wonder song for Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods.
