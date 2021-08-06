WSGW Morning Team Show: August 6, 2021 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW is asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to consider making a gift to Support the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
Businesses are supporting a match of $70,000 for a potential to raise $140,000
From August 1 – 14, you can donate by clicking the link below
You can also donate calling 989 – 752 – 6051
You can visit the Rescue Ministries in Person
Look for information coming soon in your mail
Click This Link to Make OnLine Gifts
Thank You for Your Support
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie enjoys the Saginaw County Fair and has a story about a ride and a cell phone (runs 8:12)…..
New WSGW Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
You don’t have to be Retired or Dead or have the Most Super Bowl Championships to have the most Valuable Football Card
You can Golf in the WSGW Four Person Scramble at The Sawmill on August 17
Entry is $50 per person (includes lunch and chance to win great golf prizes)
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: James Taylor “You’ve Got a Friend“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, James was #1 for One Week.
