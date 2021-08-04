WSGW Morning Team Show: August 4, 2021 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games
***************************************************************
IT’S WSGW WINVITATIONAL GOLF TIME! This year, the WSGW WinVitational is TWO golfing opportunities
First, You can register to play in the WinVitational Four Person Scramble presented by West Side Decorating Center at The Sawmill
Entry is $50 per person
Second, You can play in our “Closest to the Pin” contests and win a free foursome to play The Pohlcat in Mt. Pleasant on September 9
(bonus winning prize includes a free foursome in the Four Person Scramble).
THE “CLOSEST TO THE PIN” contests have concluded
Congratulations to Third and Final Winner at Twin Oaks Golf Club: Bob Beets of Saginaw 8″ from the Pin
Congratulations to First Winner at The Sawmill: Randy Weiss of Freeland, 6’4″ from the Pin
Congratulations to Second Winner at Spring Valley Golf Course: Mike Girard of Saginaw, 6’6″ from the Pin
Congratulations to the Winners of the WSGW and Michigan Sugar “Fruit Pie” Contest
It took place yesterday on Day One of the Saginaw County Fair
First Place: Anne Bales “Sour Cream Peach Pecan Pie” ($150 Gift Card from Star of the West Milling)
Second Place: Linda Schmidt “Golden Apple with Caramel Sauce Pie” ($100 Gift Card from Star of the West Milling)
Third Place: Janice Wille “Dutch Caramel Apple Pie” ($50 Gift Card from Star of the West Milling)
Click for Saginaw County Fair
Lock Your Doors in case You Encounter a Bear that’s Smarter than the Average Bear
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
Wake Up Song of the Day: Boo Radleys “Wake Up Boo“. Drummer Rob Cieka is 53.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page