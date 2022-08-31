WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 31, 2022 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
August 31, 2022 4:36AM EDT
Share
Miniature graduation cap on hundred dollar bills

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!

WSGW OnLine Poll: Student Loan Forgiveness

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

(UPI) — An audience member at a Florida rodeo captured video when a bull broke out of a chute and climbed over a barrier to where the crowd was seated.

Christopher Thornton shared video of the scene that unfolded at the Gus Trent Horse Ranch’s rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

The video shows a bull break through the side of a chute and climb over a barrier to the audience area, causing the crowd to panic and flee.

A handler on horseback is seen chasing after the bull and is able to lasso the animal and bring it back into the arena.

No injuries reported

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Wendy’s Canada changed the hair color of the iconic red-headed “Wendy” in support of a journalist who said he was fired for letter her hair go gray

Click for Story from Business Insider

Image

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

One Lucky Homeowner May Win a Roofmaxx Treatment to Extend the Life of an Asphalt Shingle based Roof

Click to Enter the “Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof for Free” Contest

“Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof For Free” Contest

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

DEADLINE TO ENTER is WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity

“Back to School” Giveaway

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..

WSGW Tiger Tickets/NewsLetter Sign Up

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region

These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Stories

1

Crime Stoppers Highlights Unsolved Saginaw County Homicide
2

Traffic Stop Yields Drugs And Weapon
3

Fashion Square Mall Sold in Online Auction
4

Fashion Square Mall Auction Begins
5

Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County

Sports News