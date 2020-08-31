      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 31, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 31, 2020 @ 7:33am

It’s the WSGW Monday Final day in August Morning Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:    

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:      For the first time in several years, as September is about to begin, our Detroit Tigers are in a playoff drive (runs 7:55)…..

Here is Link to see Miguel Cabrera take a “curtain call” after his 2000th career hit as a Tiger

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     From the Detroit News, a letter from the Detroit Public Schools Superintendent to the MHSSA saying it’s not the governor stopping high school football from being played, but the MHSAA (runs 5:43)…..

Click for a Link to the Detroit News Story about the Detroit Public Schools letter to the MHSAA regarding High School Football

 

 

 

Pat Johnston and his U.S. Open Tennis predictions (runs 2:49)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     At the MTV Awards last night, Lady Gaga dominated (runs 3:06)…..
Deadline to Enter is September 7

WSGW Summer Makeover!

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Van Morrison “Brown-Eyed Girl“.    Van is 75.

 

