WSGW Morning Team Show: August 31, 2018

Heading into the Labor Weekend on the Friday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

With football season upon us, Charlie and Dave and Pat had fun making predictions on how Michigan, Michigan State, and the Lions will do, plus commenting on the Lions preseason (runs 7:14)

Click for the video of a bear enjoying some hammock time

Wake Up Song of the Day: Frankie Valli “Grease“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Frankie was Number One for 2 weeks, 40 years ago in 1978.

