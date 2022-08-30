WSGW Morning Team Show: August 30, 2022 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball (runs
https://www.kelloggs.com/en_US/Giveaway.html
*************************************************************
Click for Link to Story from Guinness World Records of this Young Man Breaking the Record for Fastest Time solving Three Rubik’s Cubes while Juggling
*************************************************************
Click for Link to Story of “Wally” the Emotional Support Alligator
*************************************************************
One Lucky Homeowner May Win a Roofmaxx Treatment to Extend the Life of an Asphalt Shingle based Roof
Click to Enter the “Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof for Free” Contest
*************************************************************
DEADLINE TO ENTER is WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity
*************************************************************
Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..
*************************************************************
WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region
These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research
*************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Panic! At The Disco “I Write Sins Not Tragedies“. Ryan Ross is 36.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page