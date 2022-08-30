WSGW Morning Team Show: August 30, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball (runs

https://www.kelloggs.com/en_US/Giveaway.html

*************************************************************

Click for Link to Story from Guinness World Records of this Young Man Breaking the Record for Fastest Time solving Three Rubik’s Cubes while Juggling

*************************************************************

Click for Link to Story of “Wally” the Emotional Support Alligator

*************************************************************

One Lucky Homeowner May Win a Roofmaxx Treatment to Extend the Life of an Asphalt Shingle based Roof

Click to Enter the “Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof for Free” Contest

*************************************************************

DEADLINE TO ENTER is WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity

*************************************************************

Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..

*************************************************************