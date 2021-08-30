WSGW Morning Team Show: August 30, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coast near Port Fourchon yesterday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic 150 mph winds, disastrous flooding, dangerous tornadoes and a life-threatening storm surge to the same region still recovering from last year’s devastating storms.
Ida will continue to produce heavy rainfall through Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana, through coastal Mississippi to far southwestern Alabama.
People from Louisiana through Alabama should be prepared for prolonged power outages, storm surge, destructive winds and flying debris and major, life-threatening flooding. States of emergency has already been declared in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Many areas are under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders.
The Red Cross has mobilized hundreds of trained disaster workers and relief supplies to shelter and support people in evacuation shelters.
Help is needed now to ensure we can continue to provide support to families and individuals facing the aftermath of this dangerous storm.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Michigan is home to the Little League World Series Champions (runs 3:17)…..
It’s not often you see a cow in a car in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s, but you can see it here
A “tomato vaccine” to fight COVID?!?!
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Thomas Dolby “She’s Blinded Me with Science”. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1982, Thomas had a worldwide hit with this song.
