WSGW Morning Team Show: August 30, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 30, 2021 @ 6:26am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coast near Port Fourchon yesterday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic 150 mph winds, disastrous flooding, dangerous tornadoes and a life-threatening storm surge to the same region still recovering from last year’s devastating storms.

Ida will continue to produce heavy rainfall through Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana, through coastal Mississippi to far southwestern Alabama.

People from Louisiana through Alabama should be prepared for prolonged power outages, storm surge, destructive winds and flying debris and major, life-threatening flooding. States of emergency has already been declared in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Many areas are under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders.

The Red Cross has mobilized hundreds of trained disaster workers and relief supplies to shelter and support people in evacuation shelters.

  • Some 600 Red Cross volunteers are on the ground supporting relief efforts.
  • Across Louisiana and Mississippi, the Red Cross and other organizations have opened dozens of evacuation shelters offering safe refuge for hundreds of people.
  • In addition to shelter, the Red Cross is ready to provide cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals.

Help is needed now to ensure we can continue to provide support to families and individuals facing the aftermath of this dangerous storm.

You can also call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to be connected to your local chapter.

Thank you for your continued support,

Disaster Response Team
American Red Cross

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Michigan is home to the Little League World Series Champions (runs 3:17)…..

 

 

 

 

It’s not often you see a cow in a car in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s, but you can see it here

Backseat cows spotted in Wisconsin McDonald's drive-through line

 

 

 

 

 

A “tomato vaccine” to fight COVID?!?!

uzbekistan tomato vaccine COVID

 

 

 

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Thomas Dolby “She’s Blinded Me with Science”.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1982, Thomas had a worldwide hit with this song.

 

 

