WSGW Morning Team Show: August 30, 2018

Football coverage kicks off on the Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

 

WSGW kicks off another season of SVSU Football tonight on WSGW 100.5 FM, with coverage at 6:30pm, as SVSU is home vs Alderson Broaddus.   After the 7:30 news, Charlie Rood and SVSU play-by-play announcer, J.J. Boehm, talked Cardinals football

The debate season is underway!   After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had fun checking on some of the “highlights” from the New York Democratic for Governor Primary Debate (runs 4:17)…..

 

Who knew the World Gravy Wrestling Championships were taking place?   They were this past Monday in Britian.   Click for video.

World Gravy Wrestling Championships makes a mess in Britain

 

Click to see the note a UPS driver left a homeowner explaining why a delivery could not be made

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Panic at the Disco “Nine in the Afternoon“.   Ryan Ross is 32.

