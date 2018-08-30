WSGW Morning Team Show: August 30, 2018

Football coverage kicks off on the Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..
**************************************************************************
WSGW kicks off another season of SVSU Football tonight on WSGW 100.5 FM, with coverage at 6:30pm, as SVSU is home vs Alderson Broaddus. After the 7:30 news, Charlie Rood and SVSU play-by-play announcer, J.J. Boehm, talked Cardinals football
(podcast to be posted by 8am)
**************************************************************************
The debate season is underway! After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had fun checking on some of the “highlights” from the New York Democratic for Governor Primary Debate (runs 4:17)…..
**************************************************************************
Who knew the World Gravy Wrestling Championships were taking place? They were this past Monday in Britian. Click for video.
**************************************************************************
Click to see the note a UPS driver left a homeowner explaining why a delivery could not be made
**************************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Panic at the Disco “Nine in the Afternoon“. Ryan Ross is 32.
Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page