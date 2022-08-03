WSGW Morning Team Show: August 3, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Aug. 1 (UPI) — Organizers of a festival in England broke a Guinness World Record by gathering nearly 600 people to dance simultaneously to disco music.

Camp Bestival in Dorset said 598 people clad in matching sequined capes danced to Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” at the festival’s 33-foot disco ball to break the Guinness World Record for largest disco dance.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the dance broke the previous record of 324 dancers, which was set in London in 2018.

Claire Hodgson, who led the Camp Bestival dance, held rehearsal workshops online in the lead-up to the attempt.

The record attempt raised money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.