WSGW Morning Team Show: August 28, 2018

It’s Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Art Lewis has headed east on vacation and sent a couple of early pictures, including Navy cadets marching at Annapolis, and a view from a restaurant in Baltimore, “The Rusty Scupper”.

Thanks to a listener e-mail to Charlie with a link to a story, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about something that has come up several times on the Morning Team Show in the past few months. The topic of past social media moments that are indecent when people are young, but coming back to haunt them as adults. In this case, it’s a son caught up in a controversy involving his father, before the son was even born (runs 7:58)

Charlie and Dave and Pat discuss another twist to what’s happening in Washington D.C. with President Trump, Russia, Michael Cohen, and especially Lanny Davis, who regrets his “error” (runs 5:49)

Here are links to two stories regarding this: Link 1 and Link 2

Aretha’s funeral coming up this week will be for friends and family only, unless you own a pink Cadillac…..

DETROIT (AP) – Aretha Franklin’s funeral is going to be for friends and family only — unless you have a pink Cadillac. Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple is calling on pink Cadillac owners to line up before Friday’s funeral to make a “Freeway of Love” in Franklin’s memory. Each driver and one guest will be admitted to the funeral. It’s expected to be a five-hour event, featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Holliday, Fantasia, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams and Shirley Caesar.

Who knew the World Dive Chess Championships in London took place over the weekend?!?! Click to read about and see video……

