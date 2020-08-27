WSGW Morning Team Show: August 27, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Brand New ROCKETGRABPLUS Launch for YOU…..
Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins Family Fun Pack! ($34 value for only $17!)
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Dog stories, including Charlie’s dog Leia avoiding a brush with catastrophe, the new Jeep Dog, and how about beer for your dog (runs 8:03)…
This is a picture of the Jeep Dog
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It was night three of the Republican National Convention last night (runs 9:00)…..
*****************************************************************
11-year-old girl sets new world record for spinning a hula hoop while solving Rubik’s cubes one-handed
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Win the $1000 Summer Makeover Contest!!!
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Ashford and Simpson “Solid”. Valerie Simpson is 75.