      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 27, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 27, 2020 @ 7:02am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Brand New ROCKETGRABPLUS Launch for YOU…..

Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins Family Fun Pack! ($34 value for only $17!)

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Dog stories, including Charlie’s dog Leia avoiding a brush with catastrophe, the new Jeep Dog, and how about beer for your dog (runs 8:03)…

This is a picture of the Jeep Dog

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     It was night three of the Republican National Convention last night (runs 9:00)…..

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

11-year-old girl sets new world record for spinning a hula hoop while solving Rubik’s cubes one-handed

Girl, 11, solves 30 Rubik's cubes one-handed while hula hooping

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

*****************************************************************

Win the $1000 Summer Makeover Contest!!!

*****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Ashford and Simpson “Solid”.   Valerie Simpson is 75.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News