WSGW Morning Team Show: August 27, 2018

Lots of rain during the WSGW Morning Team Show Monday broadcast with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU, but better conditions as the day goes along…..

It was a chance to honor new Tigers Hall of Famer, Alan Trammell, and his uniform #3 retirement ceremony at Comerica Park on Sunday.

Charlie and Dave and Pat had some of the speech Trammell delivered (runs 6:15)

You can’t talk about Alan Trammell without talking about Lou Whitaker, as Charlie and Dave and Pat noted….. (runs 5:60)

***************************************************************************