WSGW Morning Team Show: August 26, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Detroit Rapper is rapping about the “Giant Slide” and its dangerous ride that was seen around the world in video clips that went viral this week (runs 3:25)…..
Click this Link for the Detroit News story with the video clip and Detroit rapper GMac Cash
USA Today: Man Smuggles 1700 Animals in his Pants (not all at once)
WSGW Invites You to "Walk to End Alzheimer's" in the Great Lakes Bay Region
These Walks are the World's Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer's Care, Support, and Research
Wake Up Song of the Day: Little Eva “The Loco-Motion“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1992, Little Eva was #1 for 1 week. The song is notable for being covered by Grand Funk Railroad in 1974 and hitting #1, and then covered by Kylie Minogue in 1988 and hitting #3.
