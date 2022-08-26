WSGW Morning Team Show: August 26, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Detroit Rapper is rapping about the “Giant Slide” and its dangerous ride that was seen around the world in video clips that went viral this week (runs 3:25)…..

Click this Link for the Detroit News story with the video clip and Detroit rapper GMac Cash

*************************************************************

*************************************************************

*************************************************************

USA Today: Man Smuggles 1700 Animals in his Pants (not all at once)

Photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California via Associated Press



Shows some smuggled animals from Mexico and Hong Kong into the U.S.

*************************************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************************

Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..

*************************************************************

You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity (deadline to enter is August 31)

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research