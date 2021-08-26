      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 26, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 26, 2021 @ 6:12am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch features 4 Deals for YOU…..

VersaSpa Spray Tan for $17.50 ($35 Value)

Infrared Sauna for $7.50 ($15 value)

KBL Level 6 tanner for $16.50 ($33 value)

Hampton’s Boutique $20 Gift Certificate

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

“Dew” You Dare Drink This?!?!

Flamin&#x002019; Hot Mountain Dew

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     UB40 “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You“.   An Honor Song for the death of founding member, Brian Travers, who passed away at age 62 from cancer.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Quanicassee River Boat Launch Closing
Parents in Saginaw Baby Death Facing Murder Charges
New Director of Neighborhood Services and Inspections Appointed in Saginaw
Michigan Sugar Announces Brown Sugar Expansion
Saginaw Survey Seeks Residents Input on Federal Stimulus Funds
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On