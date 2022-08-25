WSGW Morning Team Show: August 25, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Aug. 24 (UPI) — Top-rated professional eater Joey Chestnut broke a new world record for the sport when he ate 32 servings of popcorn — 24 ounces each — in 8 minutes.

Chestnut, famous for his 15 wins in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, took on the popcorn eating challenge at Victory Field in Indianapolis before a Minor League Baseball game between the Indianapolis Indians and Rochester Red Wings.

Chestnut downed 32 of the 24-ounce servings of popcorn in the allotted 8 minutes, beating the record of 28.5 servings, which was set in Las Vegas in 2021.

“I’ll be drinking water,” Chestnut told WISH-TV of his strategy ahead of the attempt. “One hand is going to be gripping the right side handful, squeezing it just enough. One chew in my mouth, and a sip of water to chug it down. Maybe a couple of chews toward the end of the contest. My throat’s going to be tired so I’m going to have to chew a little bit more. I might have to drink a bit more water. It’s going to be a battle.”

The popcorn eating challenge marks Chestnut’s 50th competitive eating world record.

