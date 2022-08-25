WSGW Morning Team Show: August 25, 2022 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
*************************************************************
Click to Read the Story of the “Loganville Lob” (as seen in the video below), a crazy trick play from a high school football game that helped lead to victory
*************************************************************
Aug. 24 (UPI) — Top-rated professional eater Joey Chestnut broke a new world record for the sport when he ate 32 servings of popcorn — 24 ounces each — in 8 minutes.
Chestnut, famous for his 15 wins in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, took on the popcorn eating challenge at Victory Field in Indianapolis before a Minor League Baseball game between the Indianapolis Indians and Rochester Red Wings.
Chestnut downed 32 of the 24-ounce servings of popcorn in the allotted 8 minutes, beating the record of 28.5 servings, which was set in Las Vegas in 2021.
“I’ll be drinking water,” Chestnut told WISH-TV of his strategy ahead of the attempt. “One hand is going to be gripping the right side handful, squeezing it just enough. One chew in my mouth, and a sip of water to chug it down. Maybe a couple of chews toward the end of the contest. My throat’s going to be tired so I’m going to have to chew a little bit more. I might have to drink a bit more water. It’s going to be a battle.”
The popcorn eating challenge marks Chestnut’s 50th competitive eating world record.
*************************************************************
Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..
*************************************************************
You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity (deadline to enter is August 31)
*************************************************************
WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region
These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research
*************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Asia “Heat of the Moment“. Geoff Downes, the keyboardist, is 70 today.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page