WSGW Morning Team Show: August 25, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Aug 25, 2021 @ 5:16am
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: Lions/Wolverines/Spartans Football Predictions

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Respect for Charlie Watts and Respect for Our Detroit Tigers (runs 9:15)…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A lawsuit based on a 30-year-old album cover seems frivolous, though the point of the lawsuit might have merit, the references are crazy (runs 8:38)…..

 

 

 

 

From Sunday, on the St. Clair River, in Port Huron.

A freighter and sailboat a little too close for comfort.

The Cuyahoga, 604-foot Canadian bulk carrier blasted its whistle five times as it turned when it became apparent the sailboat would be in its way.

 

 

 

 

Not the Usual Relationship Message You See on a Sports Scoreboard

 

 

 

 

No Milkshakes at McDonald’s in England, Wales, and Scotland

Customers in a McDonald&#39;s restaurant in the UK

 

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Rolling Stones “Get Off of My Cloud“.   A tribute for Charlie Watts, dead at age 80.

 

