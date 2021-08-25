WSGW Morning Team Show: August 25, 2021 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Lions/Wolverines/Spartans Football Predictions
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Respect for Charlie Watts and Respect for Our Detroit Tigers (runs 9:15)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A lawsuit based on a 30-year-old album cover seems frivolous, though the point of the lawsuit might have merit, the references are crazy (runs 8:38)…..
A freighter and sailboat a little too close for comfort.
The Cuyahoga, 604-foot Canadian bulk carrier blasted its whistle five times as it turned when it became apparent the sailboat would be in its way.
Not the Usual Relationship Message You See on a Sports Scoreboard
No Milkshakes at McDonald’s in England, Wales, and Scotland
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Rolling Stones “Get Off of My Cloud“. A tribute for Charlie Watts, dead at age 80.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page