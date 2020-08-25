WSGW Morning Team Show: August 25, 2020
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Today is the date for the WSGW WinVitational Scramble at The Sawmill Golf Club on M-47 (Midland Road) in Saginaw
Thanks to all Golfers signed up to Play
Thanks to Forward Corporation for Great Prizes
Thanks to overall sponsor West Side Decorating Center
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Last night was night one of the Republican National Convention (runs 6:29)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie has an amusing visit with a Census Worker at his front door (runs 3:15)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: KFC is suspending “Finger Lickin’ Good” and Charlie and Pat have something to say about that (runs 5:00)…..
Aug. 24 (UPI) — The Berlin International Film Festival has announced plans to introduce gender-neutral acting awards at next year’s event.
The festival will begin awarding Silver Bears for Best Leading Perfomanceand Best Supporting Performance.
The 2021 Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 11-21.
“We believe that not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry,” festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrain said in a statement.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Justin Townes Earle “Harlem River Blues“. Justin died at age 38.