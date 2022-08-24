WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
The Morning Team
5:30am - 9:00am

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 24, 2022 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
August 24, 2022 4:47AM EDT
football fans concept of beer bottle in brown paper bag, chips, pistachio and handwriting text football time written in chalkboard over wooden background, top view

It's the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Football 2022

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Charlie had fun at Dow Diamond last night  (runs

 

 

The Scoreboard is Ready for the Tin Caps and Loons while the players get ready with batting practice and fielding drills

 

Always fun to get closer to watch batting practice

 

BP from behind the plate

 

While players at the plate hit BP, players in the OF are shagging balls

 

And while I was in the OF, I couldn’t help myself picking up a batting practice HR

 

My favorite part of pregame at the ballpark, dragging the infield, preparing the mound, and chalking the lines

 

The bullpen is waiting for the starting pitcher to warm up

 

Here is the sign dedication for “Collins Corner” (in the left field corner)

The picture cuts off the final words which read:   “second winningest manager in the Mets’ franchise history”

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Would You Eat a Wind Turbine Blade…  if it became a Gummy Bear?!?!

Click for Link to “ACS” Story

Gummy Bears Made From Wind Turbine Blades? Researchers Made This Possible, Even ‘Ate It’ Gummy Bears Made From Wind Turbine Blades? Researchers Made This Possible, Even ‘Ate It’

Photograph:     Getty Images

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

 

Sports News