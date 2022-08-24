WSGW Morning Team Show: August 24, 2022 (Wednesday)

football fans concept of beer bottle in brown paper bag, chips, pistachio and handwriting text football time written in chalkboard over wooden background, top view

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

*************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie had fun at Dow Diamond last night (runs

The Scoreboard is Ready for the Tin Caps and Loons while the players get ready with batting practice and fielding drills

Always fun to get closer to watch batting practice

BP from behind the plate

While players at the plate hit BP, players in the OF are shagging balls

And while I was in the OF, I couldn’t help myself picking up a batting practice HR

My favorite part of pregame at the ballpark, dragging the infield, preparing the mound, and chalking the lines

The bullpen is waiting for the starting pitcher to warm up

Here is the sign dedication for “Collins Corner” (in the left field corner)

The picture cuts off the final words which read: “second winningest manager in the Mets’ franchise history”

*************************************************************

*************************************************************

Would You Eat a Wind Turbine Blade… if it became a Gummy Bear?!?!

Click for Link to “ACS” Story

Photograph: Getty Images



*************************************************************

Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..

*************************************************************

You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity (deadline to enter is August 31)

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research