WSGW Morning Team Show: August 24, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW Celebrates with YOU: Named as an NAB Service to America Community Award Winner! It is an award we share with you because…..
This award recognizes radio stations across the nation for dedicated service to their communities with a specific focus of commitment.
WSGW was recognized in the Medium Market category for our annual “Sharing Hope RadioThon to Benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan”.
This annual fundraiser is successful because YOU, Our Loyal Family of Listeners, are generous with your gifts, along with many local businesses that help, too.
Click below to hear the audio presentation from a video broadcast featuring Tamron Hall as the host and Tony Gonzales as the presenter. You will hear the voices of Art Lewis and Dave Maurer and Mark Thomas (AlphaMedia/WSGW Market Manager), plus the CEO of the Rescue Ministries, Dan Streeter.
WSGW and YOU… NAB Service to America Community Award Winners!
While WSGW was named, we also note our sister stations at Alpha Media Saginaw were part of this award.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We talk about and present the audio of the award presentation (runs 9:01)…..
A Mike Trout Rookie Baseball Card Sells for Record Price
From the Netherlands, with hopes of involving other cities around the world, hemp-filled urinals…
How Hot Was it in Detroit Over the Weekend?!?!
Here’s a note from MDOT…..
Traffic Advisory – EB 94 in Detroit
Due to the extreme heat, the pavement has buckled on EB I-94. The repairs will leave only one lane open from Cadieux to Moross through Tuesday before all lanes can be reopened. Expect delays.
*****************************************************************
