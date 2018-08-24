WSGW Morning Team Show: August 24, 2018

Finally Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

***************************************************************************

The Tigers and all of Major League Baseball are playing games this weekend during “Players’ Weekend“, with all teams wearing special jersey’s including nicknames, and special caps. Charlie and Dave and Pat reveal the Tigers playing nicknames…

***************************************************************************

After the 7:30am news, Charlie and Dave and Pat toss out thoughts and observations on the President Trump, news coverage, opinion broadcasters, and a secret safe! (runs8:28)

***************************************************************************

Pat Johnston predicts the U.S. Open Tennis winners….. (runs 4:51)

***************************************************************************

The funeral for Aretha is Friday, August 31, and the stars will shine in her honor…

NEW YORK (AP) _ Music stars are lining up to be a part of Aretha Franklin’s funeral. Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan and Jennifer Holliday are set to perform at the funeral

Aug. 31 in Detroit. Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin, also will perform. So will gospel stars Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong, as well as the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir.

On August 30, a Musical Tribute Saluting Aretha Franklin will take place at Chene Park Amphitheater. Here’s a Detroit News story on performers taking part.

***************************************************************************

Need a new recipe? How about from a new cookbook from Chef Snoop Dogg…. “From Crook to Cook“……………

“From Crook to Cook,” the first cookbook from the rapper Snoop Dogg, which comes out in October (Chronicle Books)

***************************************************************************

Link to Current WSGW OnLine Poll…..

***************************************************************************