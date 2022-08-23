WSGW Morning Team Show: August 23, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*************************************************************

The Driver of this Vehicle was Arrested for Disturbing the Peace

*************************************************************

Aug. 22 (UPI) — An escaped bull went running through the streets of an Israeli city before wandering into a bank and charging through the hallways of the building.

Video captured at Bank Leumi in the city of Lod shows the bull running through the hallways of the building Monday morning while a group of employees chase after it and attempt to get a lasso around its neck.

Lod Municipality representatives said a city-employed veterinarian was summoned to the scene and shot the bull with a tranquilizer dart once it was back outside the building.

The bull was safely returned to its owner. Bank Leumi officials said no injuries were reported during the incident and no serious damage was caused to the building.

*************************************************************

Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW NewsLetter…..

*************************************************************

You can Win $1000 for Yourself and $1000 for Your Favorite School or Charity (deadline to enter is August 31)

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research Walk to End Alzheimer’s